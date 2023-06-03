Shehnaaz Gill reveals she ate non-veg for health reasons but 'was crying on the inside'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 03, 2023 09:24 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill shares her struggles when she had to eat non-vegetarian food upon doctor's advice. She was battling issues with C3-C5 segments in her spine.

Shehnaaz Gill has said that she had to eat non-vegetarian food when her doctor asked her to, but she was "crying on the inside". Shehnaaz was speaking on her show and talking to Brahma Kumari's BK Shivani. (Also read: Shehnaaz adds to the summer heat in 'red hot' avatar in new pics from Phuket)

Shehnaaz's emotional struggle over non-veg

Shehnaaz told sister Shivani, "I had a C3C5 problem and I couldn't move my neck. My neck was tense. Because I was a vegetarian, the doctor encouraged me to begin eating non-veg. He advised me to eat non-vegetarian foods until I recovered. I had to consume that soup for a long time, and I was crying on the inside."

BK Shivani told Shehnaaz that even the West believes in the saying "you are what you eat" and that non-vegetarian food "implies pain vibration". She added that if someone has to die for our taste or health benefits, it will be all unhealthy vibrations. She called it "dying energy" and said that even a vegetarian diet can provide lots of proteins.

Shehnaaz added, “I have gone back to eating vegetarian, but I was sad because I had to go back to eating non-veg food. I can do anything for my health and I thought it would save me.”

Shehnaaz and showbiz

Shehnaaz gained national fame after her appearance in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss. She found a great friend in one of her co-contestant on the show - Sidharth Shukla - who went ahead to bag the winner's trophy that year. Two years ago, Sidharth died of a heart attack and later Shehnaaz took refuge in the Brahma Kumari school of thought.

Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut recently with Salman Khan's new film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also featured Raghav Juyal, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam. Venkatesh and Bhumika Chawla also had important roles in the film while Bhagyashree and Ram Charan had guest appearances in the film that came out earlier this year.

