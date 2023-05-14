Bhagyashree recoiled in suhagraat scene, said her kids will be uncomfortable watching it: Samir Soni

Samir Soni, who worked with Bhagyashree in the 2001 TV movie Ankhiyon Ke Jharonkhon Se, has said that she recoiled each time he would come near her, during the shoot for a romantic scene. She later urged him to not take it personally. (Also read: Bhagyashree shares how Salman Khan called her, family for cameo in KKBKKJ) Samir Soni recalls working with Bhagyashree.

Bhagyashree has often talked about prioritising her family over her career and has never shied away from stating her preferences. The 2001 telefilm was directed by Anil Ganguly and featured her as a blind girl, opposite Samir.

Samir Soni told Siddharth Kannan in an interview, “We were playing lovers, and she was playing a blind girl. It was a ‘suhagraat (wedding night)" scene, and our director had set a very nice frame near a window, under the moonlight. It was a romantic scene, but the moment I’d come near her, she would recoil. This happened again and again. I wondered what the problem was, plus, she was supposed to be blind; how did she even know I was coming close to her?"

Samir also revealed that she took him aside and told him, "Samir, don’t take this personally, but I have little kids. If they see me like this, they’ll get uncomfortable.” He added that he respected her decision, and asked her to convey the same to their director as well.

Bhagyashree's recent project, Bellamkonda Sreenivas's Chatrapathi hit theatres this Friday. She plays Bellamkonda's mother in the film which also features Nushratt Bharuccha. The film is the Hindi remake of Prabhas-SS Rajamouli's Chathrapathi.

Recently, she also reunited with her first co-star, Salman Khan. Bhagyashree, along with her real-life husband Himalaya and real-life son, actor Abhimanyu Dassani, also featured in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that released last month.

The film was widely panned by critics, and also failed to live up to expectations at the box office. Nonetheless, the Maine Pyar Kiya reunion - featuring Salman and Bhagyashree in the same frame - was mostly appreciated by their fans. Salman and Bhagyashree first featured in the 1989 film Main Pyar Kiya which was directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

