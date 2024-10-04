Shehnaaz Gill recalls being ‘possessive’ about Sidharth Shukla: ‘That’s because he was handsome’

The Sidnaaz bond

During a conversation with Farah Khan in an episode of Fun With Farah, Shehnaaz spoke about her bond with Sidharth.

In the middle of the chat, Shehnaaz said she doesn’t care about looks but gets jealous quickly as a girlfriend. extremely possessive. At that point, she recalled her feelings for Sidharth, admitting she was possessive about him.

“I was possessive kyuki bhai woh handsome bhi toh that (because he was handsome). If someone is so good-looking, it’s natural to feel insecure and possessive,” she said.

Although Sidharth and Shehnaaz never publicly acknowledged they were in a relationship, they always spoke about their bond and friendship. Their collaborations together always featured the hashtag SidNaaz on social media.

The actor also spoke about the traits she looks in a man, and would want to get married in the future. “I am very loyal. I envision my life with the same man forever,” she said, adding that fate plays a big role in relationships.

She also listed the traits which included being an “equal, both financially and professionally”. Calling herself an alpha woman, Shehnaaz said she doesn’t like it when a man pays for her.

More about SidNaaz

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. He died on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40.

After Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz released a heartfelt music video tribute titled Tu Yaheen hai. She also appeared on the sets of the Bigg Boss 15 season finale and dedicated him a special tribute.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is busy carving her position in Bollywood. She was seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was directed by Farhad Samji. It also featured Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. She was also seen in Thank You For Coming. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. The movie also premiered at the 46th 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).