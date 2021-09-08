Shehnaaz Gill's fans ask ‘Sana kaisi hai’ as brother Shehbaz posts pics with Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz, has shared a series of posts dedicated to the late Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz and Sidharth, who had appeared together on Bigg Boss 13, were rumoured to be in a relationship.

On Wednesday, Shehbaz took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself and Sidharth. He captioned it, “I have learned from u soo much. And i know i will achieve something big like u my bai @realsidharthshukla.” In an earlier post, he had written, “Akhon se tu hai dur par dil ke bahut kareeb hai AB BAGWAN ki tarah sidharth bai teri pooja kronga ab yahi mere naseeb hai SHER (You may be out of sight, but you're in our hearts. I will pray to you like I pray to God, my lion).”

And before that, sharing a solo picture of Sidharth, Shehbaz had written, “Nothing shakes the smiling heart.” Shehbaz also changed his Instagram profile picture to an image of Sidharth posing in the Argentina football jersey.

Several fans asked after Shehnaaz in the comments. “How is sana bhai??” the top comment on Shehbaz's old post read. “Baaz Naaz kaisi hai ab (How is Shehnaaz now)? Use kehna we fans love her a lot... & sid ki naaz hai wo sherni hai wo (Please tell her we love her, and she is a lioness),” another fan commented on his latest post.

Sidharth died last week of a suspected heart attack at the age of 40. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. His last rites were held on Friday in Mumbai, in the presence of family and friends.

While neither Shehnaaz nor Sidharth ever confirmed their relationship, their friends have often spoken about how inseparable they were. Shehnaaz's father, Santokh Singh Sukh, also took to Instagram to express sorrow at Sidharth's death. He wrote, "Vishwas nahin ho raha. Tum hamesha dil mein rahoge (Hard to believe that you are no more. You will forever stay in our hearts).”