Shehnaaz Gill's dad can't believe Sidharth Shukla is dead, Shehbaz changes DP to his pic: 'You will stay in our hearts'

Actor Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santokh Singh Sukh, expressed sorrow at the untimely death of actor Sidharth Shukla. He took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with Sidharth and wrote, “Vishwas nahin ho raha. Tum hamesha dil mein rahoge (Hard to believe that you are no more. You will forever stay in our hearts).”

His son and Shehnaaz's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, who has been by her side since Sidharth's death, changed his display picture on Instagram to a photo of the late actor. The said picture showed Sidharth in a sports jersey.

Shehbaz Badesha's display picture.

Shehbaz shared another picture of Sidharth and wrote, “Nothing shakes the smiling heart. @realsidharthshukla SHER APNA”, adding a lion emoji along with it. +

Shehbaz had shared the same photo that he is using as his DP after Sidharth's death. He had written, “Mera sher. U r always with us and u will b always. Will try to become like u. It is a dream now. And this dream will come true soon. I will not say rip because u r not love u.”

The popular TV actor and winner of Bigg Boss 13 died on Thursday. He was rushed to Mumbai's Cooper hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Sidharth was cremated the next day at the Oshiwara crematorium in the city. On Monday, the family had organised a prayer meet for the actor.

Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Shehnaaz, is said to be hit hard by his death. Rahul Mahajan, who is also a former Bigg Boss contestant, told a leading daily, “She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything."

Jasleen Matharu, a singer and former Bigg Boss contestant, too, recalled meeting Shehnaaz at Sidharth's home. She told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I spoke to Shehnaaz but she is not in a good state. She was just sitting at a place, blank, nothing to say, lost in her world. I went up to her, tried talking but all she asked me to do was to sit next to her. I saw how disturbed she was and asked her to sleep. Exhausted, she fell off to sleep. I met her brother, Shehbaz who is thankfully there for and with her in this grim hour. He will take good care of Shehnaaz, I am sure.”