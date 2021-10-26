Shehnaaz Gill’s Itni Sundar meme gets a new twist, Archana Puran Singh channels her inner Miss Braganza. Watch

Actor and TV personality Archana Puran Singh, the permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, channelled her Miss Braganza character from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as she recreated actor Shehnaaz Gill's viral Itni Sundar meme.

Taking to Instagram, Archana Puran Singh shared the clip, also featuring Rochelle Rao. The clip started with Rochelle lip-syncing, "Itni sundar hun main kya karun (What should I do if I am so beautiful)". She is then interrupted by Archana who lip-syncs Shehnaaz Gill's line, "Yeh jo bakwaas hai na yeh saare kar lete hain, jaa ke kaam kar (Everyone can do this nonsense, go and work)”.

Rochelle is then seen making a face and walking away. The video comes to an end with 'Miss Braganza aha', from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, playing in the background as Archana walks away after a hair flip.

Sharing the video clip, Archana wrote, "Trends. Sigh. Can't escape them (beaming face with smiling eyes emoji)."

After the meme on Shehnaaz went viral, many celebs were seen recreating it and sharing it on Instagram. Earlier this year, actor Divyanka Tripathi shared a clip on Instagram and captioned it, “Actor busted to be too vain in her vanity-van by her Assistant Director! #Awkward.”

Meanwhile, Archana's Miss Braganza character from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai became very popular. The line 'Miss Braganza aha', too, was a hit among the audience.

Archana regularly shares posts on her Instagram account giving her fans a peek on what happens on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, she shared a video of singer Ash King singing on the show. She captioned it, "Some 'a(i)sh' with the rocking Ash King Join us tonight on The Kapil Sharma Show for a musical and comical dhamaal night @ashkinglive @aseemkapoor_official."

Last month, Archana, who has replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on the show, had shared several memes on her after his resignation as Punjab Congress chief. She had captioned them, "I Meme Myself. Kissa Kursi Ka (laughing emojis)."

