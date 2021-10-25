Archana Puran Singh jokes ‘I am all-black’ as Sonakshi Sinha-Kapil Sharma discourage income tax fraud, apologises later

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she gives all the money she earns to her parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. “Mujhe abhi bhi maangna padta hai. ‘Mummy, thode paise de do’ (I still have to ask my mother for money),” she said.

Host Kapil Sharma asked Sonakshi how she manages to transfer the money to Poonam, as the paycheques come in her name. Kapil also asked if Poonam takes ‘cash payments’, to which Sonakshi said no.

“Income tax bhariye, desh ki tarakki mein yogdaan dein (Pay your income tax and contribute towards the development of the country),” Kapil said, addressing the audience. Sonakshi, drawing attention to her white outfit, said, “All white,” suggesting that all her financial transactions are legal.

Archana Puran Singh looked at her own black outfit and joked, “I am all-black,” leaving Kapil and Sonakshi in splits. She added an apology, “Sorry, sir.”

Last year, it was reported that Sonakshi was the only Indian female actor to enter the ₹1500-crore club with her films in the previous decade. Her hits include Dabangg, Mission Mangal, Rowdy Rathore and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

Recently, Sonakshi bought a four-bedroom apartment for herself in the Bandra suburb of Mumbai. “Ever since I started working it was my dream to buy my own house with my hard-earned money before I turned thirty... I may have crossed that deadline by a couple of years but it has finally happened,” she said. She added that she intends to continue staying with her parents at their family home, Ramayana, and the new home was just her ‘fulfilling a dream, and a great investment’.

Archana, meanwhile, has acted in films such as Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Mohabbatein. She is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show as a ‘permanent guest’.