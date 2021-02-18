Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper is a pic with Sidharth Shukla and Sidnaaz fans can't get over it. See here

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are among the country's most popular celebrity couples right now. Neither of them have confirmed their relationship, but they are often seen in each other's company and have worked together in music videos as well.

On Wednesday, fans spotted a cute detail on Shehnaaz's phone that they cannot stop talking about since. Shehnaaz, who was seen at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, was spotted carrying her phone in her hand, by the paparazzi. A photographer also managed to sneak a pictures of the wallpaper on her phone--a picture of Sidharth and her.

Sidnaaz fans, as they like to call themselves, were beyond excited to find this small proof of their love. "Kill me somebody...SIDNAAZ WALLPAPER WHO SAYS THEY AREN'T MARRIED? SHEHNAAZ NEVER FAILSSSS TO GIVE US CONTENT!! MY WEAK SHIPPER HEART," wrote one.

"That wallpaper. That picture. Imagine aur kitna cozy pics hoga unke phone mei," wrote another. "She is in love with this pic and it's a bad one(And of course the MAN also) Waise lagta hai Shehnaaz bhi meri tarah mahino tak phone ka wallpaper change nhi karti," wrote another.

Shehnaaz was reportedly on her way to Canada to shoot for a movie. On Thursday, actor Diljit Dosanjh announced that she will be starring in a film titled Honsla Rakh, which will also star Shehnaaz and Sonam Bajwa.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth came close as contestants on the 13 season of Bigg Boss in 2019. The two have since starred in multiple music videos together, such as Tony Kakkar's Shona Shona.

Recently, Sidharth and his family came together to celebrated Shehnaaz's birthday. Videos from the celebration showed her feeding him cake and him pushing her into a swimming pool after giving her some birthday bumps.