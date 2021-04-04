Shehnaaz Gill says 'enough' as paparazzi surround her at Mumbai airport, watch

Shehnaaz Gill is back in India after completing the shoot of her upcoming movie Honsla Rakh. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant plays a pivotal role in the Punjabi movie, led by Diljit Dosanjh and co-starring Sonam Bajwa. Shehnaaz was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday wearing an all-black ensemble.

In a video from the airport, Shehnaaz opted to keep her interactions with the paparazzi limited as she made her way to her car, with two bodyguards by her side. The paparazzi asked her about her experience of working with Diljit and Shehnaaz gave a thumbs up. As she approached the parking lot, the cameras continued to follow her. Shehnaaz turned towards the paparazzi and said, "bas (enough)." Hopping into her car, Shehnaaz pulled down her mask for a moment and flashed her smile before zooming off.

Earlier this week, Diljit shared pictures from the sets to announce that the filming of the movie was over. "#HonslaRakh Shooting DONE," he captioned the photos, tagging the team behind the movie. Shehnaaz too shared pictures from the sets. Her recent post featured a bunch of photos featuring Diljit.

Shehnaaz was seen having fun during the making of the movie as well. A few days ago, she shared a video dancing on Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan's track Vilayati Sharaab. She captioned the post, "Loving this vilayati sharaab."

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Honsla Rakh marks several firsts. While it is the first time that Shehnaaz and Diljit are collaborating on a project, it also marks the debut of Diljit as a producer. The film has been written by Rakesh Dhawan. The movie also features Shinda Grewal, Gippy Grewal’s son, and is scheduled to release on October 15, 2021.