IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aditya Narayan hospitalised for Covid-19, sent dad Udit Narayan a message saying 'Pray for me'
Aditya Narayan poses with dad Udit Narayan.
Aditya Narayan poses with dad Udit Narayan.
bollywood

Aditya Narayan hospitalised for Covid-19, sent dad Udit Narayan a message saying 'Pray for me'

  • Aditya Narayan has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, his father Udit Narayan has said. Here's the message he received from his son.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 03:09 PM IST

Playback singer Udit Narayan has said that his son, Aditya, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. Aditya and his wife, Shweta Agarwal, announced on Saturday that they'd contracted the virus, amid the second wave in India.

In an interview, Udit said that Aditya told him in a text message that he will recover, and asked only that his father prays for his health.

"Aditya got himself admitted; it may have been to quarantine himself. He is better now," Udit told a leading daily, adding that Shweta didn't need to be hospitalised, and is quarantining at home. "I just received a text from Aditya saying 'Papa, don't worry about me. I am okay. Just pray for me'," Udit added.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Aditya shared a picture from his Kashmir honeymoon with Shweta, and wrote, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass."

Also read: Aditya Narayan says media underestimated his purchasing power, reveals actual cost of his new marital home

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot in December, and embarked on a series of mini honeymoons. The couple were looking forward to moving into a new apartment, which is located just three buildings away from his parents' home. “I have bought a new 5 BHK in Andheri itself, three buildings away from my folks and we are moving in 3-4 months from now. My parents will be just a hop away,” Aditya had told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

Aditya, who serves as host of Indian Idol 12, was filled in by Jay Bhanushali for Saturday's episode.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
aditya narayan udit narayan shweta agarwal + 1 more

Related Stories

Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta Agarwal.
Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta Agarwal.
tv

Aditya-Shweta test Covid-19 positive, go into quarantine: 'This too shall pass'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 04:50 PM IST
  • Aditya Narayan and his wife, actor Shweta Agarwal have tested positive for Covid-19 and have quarantined themselves. The duo informed their fans and asked them to keep the couple in their prayers.
READ FULL STORY
Shweta Agarwal Jha at her wedding with Aditya Narayan,
Shweta Agarwal Jha at her wedding with Aditya Narayan,
tv

Aditya Narayan is spellbound by wife Shweta Agarwal's unseen bridal photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Aditya Narayan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal back in December. She took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen photo from the wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP