Shehnaaz Gill says she found her break-up rumour ridiculous: ‘That will never happen’

Shehnaaz Gill, on being asked about a rumour about herself that made her laugh, talked about her reported break-up and how it ‘will never happen’.
Shehnaaz Gill was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sidharth Shukla.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 05:32 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill opened up about the most ridiculous rumour about herself that she heard. She said that there were reports about her relationship ending and added that it ‘will never happen’.

Shehnaaz was rumoured to be dating late actor Sidharth Shukla, who died in September of a suspected heart attack. Last week, she shared a tribute song for him, titled Tu Yaheen Hai. The music video included footage of them together, from Bigg Boss 13.

During the recent promotions of her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz told Zoom about a rumour she heard about herself that made her laugh. “They said I had a break-up. That will never happen,” she said.

Shehnaaz never admitted to being in a relationship with Sidharth. The two grew close on Bigg Boss 13 and made headlines for their displays of affection but maintained that they were just good friends. They also called each other ‘family’.

RELATED STORIES

Talking to Hindustan Times, former Bigg Boss contestant Pavitra Punia said that Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s relationship was no less than that of a husband and wife. “Aaj main jab Shehnaaz ko dekthi hoon, toh rooh kaanp jaati hai (When I see Shehnaaz today, it shakes my very core). People dream of having a pure bond like they had. I wouldn’t say it was dosti (friendship) or boyfriend-girlfriend. Yeh rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha (Their relationship was no less than that of a husband and wife). After Soni-Mahiwal, Romeo-Juliet, people will remember Sidharth-Shehnaaz,” she said.

Also see | Habit: Sidharth Shukla’s final music video has Shehnaaz Gill fighting back tears, watch

Last month, Sidharth’s swansong Habit was released online. He died before the shoot of the music video could be completed. The video also featured Shehnaaz. Apart from Habit, they have starred together in music videos such as Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

