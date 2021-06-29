Shehnaaz Gill says she wouldn't have found work without losing weight: 'Yahan patli ladkiyan chalti hain'

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill has revealed the reason behind her weight loss after leaving reality show Bigg Boss. Shehnaaz, who was among the most popular celebrities on the show in its 13th season in 2019, underwent a physical transformation and has featured in multiple music videos.

During a live session with her fans on YouTube on Tuesday, Shehnaaz Gill talked about the way she lost weight, the importance of diet and the requirement to be thin when looking to work in the film industry. When a fan told Shehnaaz how she looked better on Bigg Boss, she said, "Thank you so much. She was me and this is also me. I considered myself pretty then and I still do. So, that's what it is. If you think I should go back to that look, I can do that anytime. It is not a difficult thing. I just have to eat more."

"That look is also my favourite. But baat ye hai ki kaam nahi milta industry mein. Yahan pe patli ladkiyan chalti hain (But the thing is that you won't get any work in the industry. Thin girls are in demand here)," she said with a pout.

Shehnaaz also gave insight on how she lost weight. She said changing her diet helped her immensely. However, she is not a fan of working out at the gym.

Shehnaaz asked her fans to be happy with the work she is doing right now. She said that working on multiple adverts is good as she gets to stay close to her home.

She also has a movie coming up with Diljit Dosanjh. She said that she wants the lockdown to be lifted before the release of her film so her fans can enjoy it in theatres.