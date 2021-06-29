Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shehnaaz Gill says she wouldn't have found work without losing weight: 'Yahan patli ladkiyan chalti hain'
tv

Shehnaaz Gill says she wouldn't have found work without losing weight: 'Yahan patli ladkiyan chalti hain'

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill has spoken about her physical transformation after the show and why she had to lose weight to find work.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Shehnaaz Gill has spoken about her weight loss transformation.

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill has revealed the reason behind her weight loss after leaving reality show Bigg Boss. Shehnaaz, who was among the most popular celebrities on the show in its 13th season in 2019, underwent a physical transformation and has featured in multiple music videos.

During a live session with her fans on YouTube on Tuesday, Shehnaaz Gill talked about the way she lost weight, the importance of diet and the requirement to be thin when looking to work in the film industry. When a fan told Shehnaaz how she looked better on Bigg Boss, she said, "Thank you so much. She was me and this is also me. I considered myself pretty then and I still do. So, that's what it is. If you think I should go back to that look, I can do that anytime. It is not a difficult thing. I just have to eat more."

"That look is also my favourite. But baat ye hai ki kaam nahi milta industry mein. Yahan pe patli ladkiyan chalti hain (But the thing is that you won't get any work in the industry. Thin girls are in demand here)," she said with a pout.

Shehnaaz also gave insight on how she lost weight. She said changing her diet helped her immensely. However, she is not a fan of working out at the gym.

Also read: What Priyanka Chopra's mom predicted for her career: 'Actors are going to look for girls in their 20s'

Shehnaaz asked her fans to be happy with the work she is doing right now. She said that working on multiple adverts is good as she gets to stay close to her home.

She also has a movie coming up with Diljit Dosanjh. She said that she wants the lockdown to be lifted before the release of her film so her fans can enjoy it in theatres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shehnaaz gill bigg boss weight loss sidnaaz

Related Stories

web series

Manoj Bajpayee thanks 'big stars' Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill for recommending The Family Man 2

PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 08:47 PM IST
tv

Sidharth Shukla teases Shehnaaz Gill as she turns producer: ‘Apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 03:04 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP