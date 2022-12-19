Shehnaaz Gill breaks into a smile as she walks ramp in gown amid loud cheers, does gidda. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill walked the ramp in Delhi on Sunday and her fans couldn't help but praise her appearance in a western gown. The actor turned showstopper for designer Ken Ferns at the Indian Designer Show Season 4 in Delhi and shared a video from the event on Instagram. Also read: Rupali Ganguly and Shehnaaz Gill take to the dance floor at a wedding. Watch

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz simply wrote on Instagram, “thank you everyone.” The video shows Shehnaaz in a soft pink mermaid gown and her hair flowing in soft curls. She walked the ramp with a straight face but couldn't stop herself from smiling as the audience cheered for her.

A fan reacted to the video, “Rocked it completely.. someone must be so proud of you up there.” Another wrote, “We proud of you meri ghudiya.” One more fan commented, “Baby you rocked the ramp .... I was Soo excited ... And that bhangra with Ken I loved this bestie duo.” A comment also read, “It's was awesome ramp walk darling.” “Um aag lga di aag lga di (Um, you set the ramp on fire),” read another comment.

A video from the event also showed Shehnaaz joining Ken Ferns on stage. He insisted her for a dance and she went on to do a some gidda after adjusting the train of her gown.

Shehnaaz will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She will also be seen in a film titled 100% opposite Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Nora Fatehi. She is currently hosting her chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, where she has already interviewed actors like Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal.

Shehnaaz shot to fame with her participation on Bigg Boss 13. She was rumoured to be dating the season's winner Sidharth Shukla until his death last year. She recently paid tribute to the late actor in her award acceptance speech at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. She said, “Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. Whatever I am today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla).”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.