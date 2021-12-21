Shilpa Shetty treats Rajiv Adatia to dinner after his elimination from Bigg Boss 15: ‘We miss Shamita Shetty'

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia shared a video of himself dining with actor Shilpa Shetty. Last week, Rajiv and Ritesh Singh got eliminated from the show.

Rajiv posted a clip on Instagram Stories on Monday along with Shilpa Shetty as the duo missed her sister and Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Shamita Shetty.

Along with the video, Rajiv wrote, “Thank you for dinner sis! @theshilpashetty." Tagging Shamita, he wrote, "Miss you Shamita Shetty." He also added a red heart emoji.

The video started with Rajiv saying, “From one sister to another sister. Shilpa thank you for the awesome food darling. Thank you for this food. I am getting food." Shilpa then interrupted him and said, “For a change, you didn't cook.”

The duo then bursts into laughter. Rajiv then said, “It's funny Shilpa cooked. Shamita we miss you.” Shilpa replied, “Miss you Tunki.” Rajiv added, “Missing you Shamita and missing the food.”

He then spoke about the food he cooked at the Bigg Boss house and Shilpa pulled his leg saying, “Logon ko bhi tune bohot pakaya (You bored the people).” Rajiv replied, “Meine logon ko pakaya nahi (I haven't)."

Shilpa then asked him to come to her house and cook. She said, “Khana bohot achha banata hai mera bhai. Thode din yahan aa ke bhi paka le? (My brother is a good cook. Come to my house and cook for us?) Samosa and all I've heard were very good.” Rajiv then made a sad face saying, “Mujhe wapas jana hai Bigg Boss mein (I want to go back to Bigg Boss). I miss Shamita.”

After getting evicted from the house, Rajiv in an interview with Hindustan Times spoke about his bond with Shamita. He had said, "I do not think I was ever her puppet. I do not know where the idea came from. We were like other siblings. A sister can tell you what she feels, does not mean you are a puppet. It is her right, but she never told me ‘do this’ or ‘do that’. She told me ‘take my advice if you want it, otherwise, you play your own game’. She never controlled me, just to be clear. If she did control me, do you think I would be best friends with Umar Riaz? She never got along with him. There was confusion, but we cleared it out.”

