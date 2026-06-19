Shilpa Shinde calls TV producers white-collar mafias, slams co-actors for not supporting her: ‘Paise ke liye nahi kiya’

Actor Shilpa Shinde has once again spoken out about the struggles artists face in the entertainment industry. Reacting to reports that Shehzada Dhami is yet to receive nearly ₹30 lakh in pending dues, Shilpa labelled producers of the television industry as “mafias”.

Shilpa Shinde recently admitted that the sexual harassment complaint she filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was false.(Instagram)

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The actor also addressed the criticism she faced after admitting that the sexual harassment complaint she had filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was false. Hitting back at trolls, Shilpa said that outsiders have no idea what she actually went through during that phase of her life. She further expressed disappointment over the lack of support from her co-stars.

Shilpa Shinde speaks up

On Thursday, Shilpa took to Instagram to react to Shehzada Dhami’s complaint, sharing a strongly worded video in which she alleged unfair practices that continue to plague the television industry. Calling out producers over the treatment of artists, Shilpa said she would rather quit acting and sell vegetables than bow down to such people.

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{{^usCountry}} Slamming artists’ associations for not standing by the artist, Shilpa said, “The producers in the TV industry operate like a mafia. They are white-collar mafias. Producers who refuse to support them are threatened and told that if something happens to them in the future, no one will stand by them. Their work is also sabotaged. We artists cannot do the same because producers hold our payments for up to 90 days, and those payments often get withheld.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Slamming artists’ associations for not standing by the artist, Shilpa said, “The producers in the TV industry operate like a mafia. They are white-collar mafias. Producers who refuse to support them are threatened and told that if something happens to them in the future, no one will stand by them. Their work is also sabotaged. We artists cannot do the same because producers hold our payments for up to 90 days, and those payments often get withheld.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She also took a jibe at those who mourn the deaths of artists without having supported them earlier. An upset Shilpa went on to claim that she was left to fend for herself during the controversy, with no one from the industry stepping forward to support her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also took a jibe at those who mourn the deaths of artists without having supported them earlier. An upset Shilpa went on to claim that she was left to fend for herself during the controversy, with no one from the industry stepping forward to support her. {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “They did not support me. Even today, when they had an opportunity to stand by me, they still didn't. There was no need for me to speak up. No one even knows what I went through at that time. People are falsely accusing me of doing it just for money. Today, 10 years later, that producer is still making TV shows and even films. No one has the courage to fight for justice for themselves. And then people end up taking extreme steps like suicide.”

Maintaining that she had spoken her truth, Shilpa asserted that she had her own reasons for going public and was fully aware of why she chose to speak out at the time.

“Aaj mauka tha, mere co-artists bol sakte the iss matter main. Mera imaan janta hai ke kya hua tha mere saath aur kya nahi. Mujhe nahi kaam karna hai aap logo ke sath, chhaiye bhi nahi mujhe roles. Ghatiya kaam karte ho aap log. Aaj kal creativity bachi hi nahi hai, sab bakwaas shows karte ho aap log. Is tarah ke ghatiya artists hai is industry mein, aap isme kaam karna chahte ho? Mujhe karna hi nahi hai. Raaste mein sabzi bechungi par aise logo ki nahi chatungi main, (“Today was an opportunity for my co-artists to speak up on this matter, but they didn't. My conscience knows what happened to me and what didn't. I don't want to work with these people anymore, and I don't need roles from them either. The kind of work they do is disgraceful. There is hardly any creativity left these days; all they make are terrible shows. These are the kind of artists this industry is filled with, and you want to work in such an environment? I certainly don't. I'd rather sell vegetables on the street than flatter or bow down to such people),” said Shilpa.

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Shilpa Shinde’s confession

During a recent podcast with comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shilpa admitted that she filed a false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli a decade ago, after she left the show and wasn't paid her dues. Shinde claimed she felt "cornered" at the time and found the accusations as a last resort. The actor also admitted that the case ended in a settlement, and she was paid her dues.

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Shilpa's revelation has drawn sharp criticism from several actors, including Pooja Bedi and Hina Khan, who have publicly condemned her for filing what she now says was a false complaint. In addition, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) took to Instagram and issued a statement saying that Shilpa's admission of levelling false sexual harassment allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli is a matter of "concern" for the entire Bollywood and television industry.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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