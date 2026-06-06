'Jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo': Shilpa Shinde defies film workers' body's call to punish her for false sexual harassment case

Television actor Shilpa Shinde has been in the spotlight for her recent confession about levelling false sexual harassment allegations against a Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer. The actor claimed in a recent chat with comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya that she made the allegations because she had “no other option” to resolve her contractual dispute.

What Shilpa said

Amid backlash, Shilpa Shinde has shared a note on her Instagram post.(SAB TV)

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Amid mounting criticism on social media, the AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) issued a statement condemning her actions and urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene in the matter and take strict action. On Saturday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a new post, continuing to defend herself and posted a cryptic note which read, ‘jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo (do whatever you want).’

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{{^usCountry}} In the new reel, Shilpa posted a series of pictures and videos of herself with the words, “Be a woman! Always ready to say jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo.” In the caption, she wrote, “Jalne walo jalte raho apna khoon Kisi jarurat mand ko mat do jala Jala Ke khatam kar do (The ones who are jealous stay like that. Don't spend your energy on anyone who needs help, just stay jealous and destroy it).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the new reel, Shilpa posted a series of pictures and videos of herself with the words, “Be a woman! Always ready to say jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo.” In the caption, she wrote, “Jalne walo jalte raho apna khoon Kisi jarurat mand ko mat do jala Jala Ke khatam kar do (The ones who are jealous stay like that. Don't spend your energy on anyone who needs help, just stay jealous and destroy it).” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In another post, Shilpa was seen mimicking a line in response to the ongoing backlash over her comments. In the video, she said, “Sab saaf bolne ke chakkar mein jindagi se aadhey log saaf ho gaye (Since I speak truthfully, I have lost half of the people in my life).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another post, Shilpa was seen mimicking a line in response to the ongoing backlash over her comments. In the video, she said, “Sab saaf bolne ke chakkar mein jindagi se aadhey log saaf ho gaye (Since I speak truthfully, I have lost half of the people in my life).” {{/usCountry}}

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AICWA condemns Shilpa Shinde's statement

Meanwhile, on Friday, AICWA took to Instagram and issued a statement where it said that Shilpa's admission about levelling false sexual harassment allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli is a matter of "concern" for the entire Bollywood and television industry. Condemning the act of filing false accusations, the association wrote, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) believes that if a person knowingly makes false allegations, it not only harms the accused but also undermines the credibility of genuine victims who come forward seeking justice. Such incidents can create doubt around legitimate complaints and make it more difficult for real survivors of harassment within the Bollywood film industry to be heard and believed."

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In 2016, when Shilpa exited the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, she accused the producers of harassment, non-payment of dues and creating a hostile work environment. The matter ended in a settlement. She recalled her friends warning her and asking whether she knew what she had done. However, Shilpa explained to them that she had no other option, as even after quitting the show, she still had no way out.

In 2025, Shilpa returned to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She revealed that she came back to the show because of its writer and further shared that she now has a good relationship with the entire team.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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