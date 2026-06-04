Hina Khan calls Shilpa Shinde's false sexual harassment case ‘shameful’, says Bhabiji producer is the ‘real victim’

Actor Hina Khan has now reacted to the revelation, posting a statement on her X account. She began, "I usually never talk about anyone, I never comment or react on someone else’s business, I only and only speak up when it is about something sensitive, something that affects all of us as a society especially as women.. As someone who enjoys public light and has a position to speak up, I must do my bit.”

Actor Shilpa Shinde 's revelation in a recent chat with comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa has shocked many. Almost a decade after accusing Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment, Shilpa has now admitted that the case was false. The actor claimed she made the allegations because she had “no other option” to resolve her contractual dispute.

‘I am shocked beyond words’ She went on to add, "Yes, using your sex to malign someone’s image in order to Win during a conflict is absolutely shameful. And everyone is Absolutely Right to Call it out and demand Justice. I am shocked beyond words. But I want to talk about the “Real Victim” here. A respected Man with a wife, a daughter and many other women in his family.. A real hardworking producer with many iconic shows. Who went through such an ordeal. As admitted by the Female Actor, her allegations were not just baseless they were used to gain advantage, to win, to score, to claim, to settle without the utilisation of Law.”

She further stated, “And even after that, the SAME producer gives the SAME show to the SAME person. Another LAUNCHPAD, another MOUTHPIECE, another RELEVANCE, another CHANCE to legitimise her Fake Claim of SEXUAL ASSAULT. What if the actor repeats it? After all the actor has been given the same show by the one she FALSELY ACCUSED. I am appalled.”

“The joke is on us,” she captioned the post.

In 2016, when Shilpa exited the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, she accused the producers of harassment, non-payment of dues and creating a hostile work environment. The matter ended in a settlement. She recalled her friends warning her and asking whether she knew what she had done. However, Shilpa explained to them that she had no other option, as even after quitting the show, she still had no way out.

In 2025, Shilpa returned to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! She revealed that she came back to the show because of its writer and further shared that she now has a good relationship with the entire team.