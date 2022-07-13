Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shivangi Joshi says fellow tv-actor told her 'acting to aati nahi hai', she cried in her vanity van

Shivangi Joshi made her acting debut in 2013 with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. Talking about her initial days in the industry she cried in her vanity van after a co-star said that she doesn't know how to act.
Published on Jul 13, 2022 08:26 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Television actor Shivangi Joshi is busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 in Cape Town. In a new interview, she talked about her initial days in the television industry. Recalling the time, she said once a co-actor told her “acting to aati nahi hai (You don't know how to act),” and after hearing this, she went to her vanity van and cried. Also Read: Shivangi Joshi tactfully dodges ‘shaadi kab kar rahi ho’ question, reveals secret to her fitness

Shivangi Joshi made her acting debut in 2013 with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She later earned appreciation for playing the role of Poonam in Begusarai. She has also appeared in shows such as Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more.

In an interview with Times Of India, when asked if she has faced criticism in the industry, Shivangi said, “I don’t like to name the actors but yes, I have faced hard criticism. It was my first day on the shoot of my first show and it was immediately after doing ads. When I was giving my shot, my director asked me to give the camera look and as I was completely new I thought I have to look into the camera and say lines. I had no knowledge. He said cut, he told me that I don’t have to look into the camera. I still was clueless and I went and asked my director. He was very supportive and he explained everything to me very sweetly. But before that, there were a few senior actors from the show who were sitting there and started making remarks.”

“They said something which hurt me a lot and I went into my vanity van and cried a lot. They said, ‘Pata nahi Kahan se le aate hain, Sirf shakal dekh ke le aate hain, acting toh aati nahi, Humara time waste ho raha hai (I wonder where do they hire these actors from. They just took her because of her looks. She doesn't know how to act and she's wasting our time).”

