Shivangi Joshi tactfully dodges ‘shaadi kab kar rahi ho’ question, reveals secret to her fitness

Television actor Shivangi Joshi, best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, interacted with her Instagram followers on Wednesday in an Ask Me Anything session. She fielded questions about how she deals with negativity, if she has ever fallen in love, what the Covid-19 pandemic taught her and when she is getting married.

On being asked if she has ever fallen in love, Shivangi chose to answer with the Om Shanti Om song from Karz. The lyrics were displayed on screen - “Tumne kabhi kisi se pyaar kiya? Kabhi kisi ko dil diya? Maine bhi diya (Have you ever fallen in love with someone? Ever given your heart to someone? Me too).” She added a grinning emoji.

Shivangi used another song to answer a question on when she is getting married. This time, she went with the title track of Mujhse Dosti Karoge. “Dekhungi, sochungi, kal parso kuch kahungi (I will think about it and give an answer in a day or two),” she quoted the lyrics, followed by laughing emojis. Shivangi Joshi interacted with her fans on Instagram. Shivangi Joshi answered a variety of questions.

Asked about what the Covid-19 pandemic taught her, Shivangi said, “If you get time to spend with your family, don’t miss that opportunity because it’s the best feeling in this world and nothing comes above them…” She also said that if she was not an actor, she would have been either a doctor or a choreographer.

One fan wanted to know how Shivangi keeps herself fit and asked about her diet. She replied, “Eat ghar ka khana (home food). And pani puri and waffles and ice creams. Lol.”

Shivangi shared advice on how to deal with negativity - “Look for positivity in others. Be good to people. Be peaceful and smile always.”

Shivangi has acted in shows such as Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and Begusarai. However, she became a household name with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.