Shivin Narang: No hang ups in doing intimate scenes on OTT if story demands

Be it his show Beyhadh 2 going off air in April in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc in our lives or his left hand getting injured twice, Shivin Narang wants to leave all the disappointments and difficulties of 2020 behind. Starting afresh, the actor has two romantic songs coming up this year and is in talks for TV and web projects.

“2020 has been difficult for everyone and I hope this year will give us joy and peace. For me, the last nine months wasn’t easy too. So the break was self-inflicted. I only shot for three music videos and one episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi. I didn’t want to take the chance of stepping out much for work because I live with my parents. My hand injury also took time to heal. I did get TV offers but none of them were exciting enough for me to take the risk and invest my time and energy,” says the actor, who has resolved to work on his fitness and take up more work this year.

“I couldn’t workout much given my injuries. So this year is dedicated to fitness and lots of work. I feel inclined towards web shows. The kind of content these OTTs are churning, I can only say that this seems to be the future,” says the actor, whose film Dheet Patangey released on OTT last year.

Narang is open to challenges and isn’t apprehensive in doing intimate scenes on OTT. “As an artiste I don’t want to restrict myself to just one medium. And as far as intimate scenes on OTT are concerned, I’ve no such hang ups that I won’t do them. But then such scenes shouldn’t be forced into a story to garner views and needs to be shot aesthetically,” he says.

Excited with the news of Drugs Controller General of India giving approval to Covid-19 vaccines, Narang shares it feels good that now many would be able to get back to work.

“Many went jobless last year. Now they’ll be able to restart. It does give us a lot of hope. We’ll also be able to visit friends and relatives in person. Though I also feel we should continue wearing the mask and sanitise till we’re Covid free,” ends Narang.

