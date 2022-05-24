Shoaib Ibrahim buys new home in Mumbai after 13 years in the industry, wife Dipika Kakar says 'I am proud of you'. Watch

Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim tied the knot back in 2018. Shoaib has now bought a new house and he made the announcement on his YouTube channel. In the video, Shoaib and Dipika are also seen celebrating 1 crore views of their song Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan. Also Read: Dipika Kakar sits cross-legged in train coach as she travels to Delhi with Shoaib Ibrahim, carries homemade food. Watch

Shoaib shared the news and said, "I want to share some good news with you all. I've finally bought my own property in Mumbai. I came to Mumbai in 2009 and finally in 2022, I've managed to buy a house. The 13 year old dream is now going to get fulfilled. Main Mumbai mein ek property le raha hoon apne naam se (I am buying a new home in Mumbai in my name). The most important thing is that I am buying this house for my mother."

He added, "Every man dreams of buying his own house and has a name plate on his name. I tried doing it early but it did not happen as I had and still have many responsibilities. But things are better now and my sister Saba is also growing in her life. The dream has been possible because of your support and prayers. You all have also been an important part of my journey."

Dipika added, "The building and flat where we are staying, is the first property that I bought. And when Shoaib shifted Ammi and everyone to Mumbai, the flat which is below ours was available on rent and we took it. From that time till now, Ammi and everyone have been staying in that same flat on rent." She added that she is ‘proud of him’.

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and became close friends before they began dating. They got married in 2018. Last year, the two were hit with pregnancy rumours. At the launch of a sweet shop, Dipika was asked if they were expecting a baby. She sarcastically told the media, “Really? Meri life ke baare mein aap mujhe khush khabri de rahe ho (You are giving me good news about my life), wow."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON