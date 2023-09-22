Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakkar share son Ruhaan's face for first time as he turns 3 months old, reveal why they delayed it

Actor-couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar finally revealed the face of their son Ruhaan. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Shoaib and Dipika shared a joint post as Ruhaan turned three months old. They also posted a video on his YouTube channel. (Also Read | Dipika Kakar gets angry as Shoaib Ibrahim watches Jawan without her, threatens to go to Dubai with son Ruhaan) Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar with their son Ruhaan.

Shoaib and Dipika reveal Ruhaan's face

In the picture, Ruhaan looked at the camera as Shoaib and Dipika Kakkar kissed him. All of them wore black outfits. They captioned the post, "Introducing our Ruhaan to you all (red heart emoji). Duaaon me shaamil rakhiyega (Do keep us in your prayers) (palms up together emoji). The vlog is live on my YouTube channel."

Shoaib and Dipika share video of Ruhaan

Taking to his YouTube channel, Shoaib posted a video as he, along with Dipika and the rest of their family members, got together for the face reveal. Shoaib gave a glimpse of the cake for the occasion. The triangle-shaped cake was blue and pink in colour. It had '1/4' candles on it and 'Ruhaan is 3 months' written next to it.

Actors reveal why they delayed face reveal

Revealing Ruhaan's face, Shoaib said that they waited for three months as the elders in the family wanted it. He also asked his fans and followers to keep Ruhaan in their prayers. The entire family celebrated the moment by cutting the cake and feeding one another.

Shoaib said, "It was due for a long time. I know all of you were asking, a few were also angry. But there are times when it is better to wait. I am feeling very light." Dipika added, "We discussed several times, 'Should we reveal the face?' Then we agreed, 'No let's wait for three months'. It was difficult for us too."

About Ruhaan

The couple was blessed with a baby boy on June 21. However, their little one was a premature baby and was under observation after his birth. As Ruhaan turned one month old, the new parents took to Instagram and posted a picture. They captioned it, "Ruhaan...Thank you for keeping him in your prayers #amonthalready #blessed #alhumdullilah."

Shoaib announced the birth of his son via an Instagram Story. "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers (sic)," he wrote. Having worked together on popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, Shoaib and Dipika got married in 2018. They dated for a few years before the marriage. The duo announced their pregnancy in January 2023.

