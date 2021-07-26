Shoaib Ibrahim's father in ICU after suffering brain stroke, actor asks for 'prayers, strength once again'

The father of actor Shoaib Ibrahim has been hospitalised after suffering a brain stroke. Taking to Instagram Stories, Shoaib asked his fans for their 'prayers and strength', adding that his father is admitted to the ICU of the hospital.

Shoaib Ibrahim wrote, "Need you Prayers & strength once again!! Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently!! Please please aap sab dua kijiyega ki Allah unhe theek kar dein (Please pray for his speedy recovery)." His wife Dipika Kakar also re-shared the post on Instagram Stories.

Taking to Instagram Stories, he has asked his fans for their 'prayers and strength'.

Shoaib's father was hospitalised in February this year as well. The actor had shared a post on February 14 with his father from the hospital and captioned it, "Alhamdulilla".

As per Zoom TV, Shoaib had then on Instagram Stories shared, “Thank you aaapsab ko, Papa ke liye itni saari duaon ke liye aur itna pyar dene ke liye. Papa ki aaj surery thi, Aur Allhamdullilah wo ab theek hain, under observation hain, Inshallah do din mein chalne bhi lagenge. Aap Sab ki duaon ka bahut bahut shukriya (Thank you all, for your prayers and love for my father. He underwent surgery today and has been kept under observation. By God's grace, he is fine and in two days, he may start walking. Thank you for your prayers)."

Recently, Shoaib held a live stream for his fans on YouTube and recalled his days of struggle in the industry. He had revealed that he went against his father's wishes to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Shoaib said in Hindi, "Dad told me to complete my studies first, and then we'd see what happens. I didn't know anyone in the film industry, so my struggle began in Bhopal. I used to go for whatever auditions I could find. I knew they were fake auditions, and that they would demand money, but I'd still go just to be able to rehearse delivering dialogues."

Also Read | Khushi Kapoor’s unseen vintage video surfaces online, fans gush over her expressions. Watch

Shoaib made his debut with the television show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. He then went on to star in the popular show Sasural Simar Ka. He met Dipika on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and they became close friends. They soon started dating and got married in 2018. The couple lives in Mumbai.