Khushi Kapoor’s unseen vintage video surfaces online, fans gush over her expressions. Watch

Even before Khushi Kapoor’s impending Bollywood debut, she is quite popular on social media, with over five lakh followers on Instagram and several fan clubs. Recently, a montage of her videos from a few years ago was shared online and fans could not stop gushing over it.

The video began with Khushi Kapoor tasting some food. She then smiled for the camera and excitedly waved at it. The video got a litany of appreciative messages from her fans. “Lil Khushi was so adorable,” one commented, while another said, “IM IN LOVEEE.” A third added, “This video is everything,” while a fourth wrote, “Her expressions>>>>”.





Khushi is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor and the younger sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor. Like her family members, she wants to enter the film industry and is currently studying at the New York Film Academy (NYFA).

In her ‘student spotlight’ video from NYFA, Khushi said that she wants to ‘prove’ herself before she works with her family. “Hi, I am Khushi Kapoor. My family is in the business but I have always just looked from afar,” she said in the clip. “I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There’s really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it,” she added.

Earlier this year, Boney confirmed that Khushi will make her debut in films soon but added that he will not be launching her. “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor,” he told a leading daily.

