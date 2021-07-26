Ananya Panday says she goes to BFF Shanaya Kapoor for love advice: ‘She is a very bad person but…’

Ananya Panday said that she turns to her best friend Shanaya Kapoor for love advice. Ananya also revealed the best advice that Shanaya has ever given her but admitted that she is yet to actually follow it.

During an appearance on Feet Up With The Stars, Ananya Panday said that Shanaya Kapoor is the one she goes to when she needs advice on relationships. “She is a very bad person but I still go to her. I don’t know why,” she joked. “The best love advice she gave me was to chill and stop acting crazy. But I need to still follow through with that,” she continued.

On the show, Ananya also opened up about her equation with Shanaya and Suhana Khan, who have been her best friends since childhood. “For me, mujhe nahi lagta ki meri family sirf chaar logon ki hai (I don’t think my family consists of only four members). I feel like I have a very big family because I have grown up around Suhana and Shanaya, and we have so many memories together. Even when Shanaya’s mom (Maheep Kapoor) was pregnant with her, I used to lie on her mum’s stomach, so I feel like Shanaya and I have a connection even before she was born,” she said.

Ananya revealed that when they were younger, she would play ‘Mother Mother’ with Suhana and Shanaya, a game which involved them imitating each other’s mothers - Bhavana Pandey, Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor.

Ananya is set to make her pan-India debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer. The film will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. She also has Shakun Batra’s next, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, in the pipeline.