'Shogun' and 'Hacks' win top TV honors at Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, California -"Shogun," FX's historical epic set in imperial Japan, claimed the prestigious best drama television series trophy at Sunday's Golden Globes Awards ceremony and "Hacks," known for its complex female stand-up comedian, claimed the best comedy win.

A tale of political machinations, "Shogun," also won best female and male acting awards for first-time winners Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada.

"Thank you for everyone that has been in my life. All of you have brought me here," Sanada said following his win.

"For the young actors and creators in the world, believe in yourself and never give up," he added.

The series won four awards in total, including the best supporting male actor for first-time Globe winner Tadanobu Asano who plays Kashigi Yabushige, the Lord of Izu.

"Shogun" follows the character Lord Yoshii Toranag, played by Sanada, as he discovers secrets that can help him destroy his enemies.

"Hacks" took home two awards, including best female actor in a comedy for Jean Smart who plays stand-up comedian Deborah Vance in the Max series.

"I never thought I'd be so happy to be called a hack," she said during her acceptance speech.

Other noteworthy winners included "Baby Reindeer" from Netflix for best limited series or anthology.

"People were crying out for something that kind of spoke to the kind of painful inconsistencies of being human," Richard Gadd, who plays stalker victim Donny Dunn, said while accepting the award.

Jessica Gunning won best female supporting actor for her role in "Baby Reindeer" as stalker Martha Scott.

Colin Farrell also took home the award for best male actor in a limited series or anthology for his role as villain Oswald Cobb in Max's "The Penguin."

In 2023, Eldridge Industries purchased the Golden Globe assets with Dick Clark Productions , and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association - which was criticized for a lack of diversity and ethical lapses in its stewardship of the awards - was shut down as a consequence.

Under the new ownership, the organization has expanded to 300 journalists from 75 countries around the world and 60% racial and ethnic diversity.

