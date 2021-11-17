Shraddha Arya asks groom to lift her up at wedding, tells friends ‘be jealous’ as she bids them goodbye

Kundali Bhagya lead actor Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Sharma, a naval officer, on Tuesday. Pictures and videos from the traditional Hindu wedding have been shared online and show a glimpse of the bride and the groom.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first wedding picture of the actor shows Shraddha with the groom on stage. He is seen in a white sherwani paired with a red turban. She is seen pulling his cheek as he smirks.

A video of Shraddha, in a maroon bridal lehenga and heavy traditional jewellery, has also appeared online. It shows her walking the aisle with her female friends carrying the flower canopy over her head. She smiles as she poses for the camera while walking towards the stage.

Shraddha during the vidaai, after pheras and before the varmala ceremony.

Shraddha Arya gets married.

Anjum Fakih, Shashank Vyas and others at Shraddha's wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video shows Shraddha and Rahul being teased by the guests on stage. Shraddha arrives and asks the groom to lift her up, saying, “Rahul, mujhe udhao (Rahul lift me up).” He steps down from the stage and lifts her up in his arms to take her to the stage.

One of her friends shared a video of her chatting with her other friends as a makeup artists does her hair. Her friend teases her about how she wanted something to eat instead of worrying for the lehenga which had not yet arrived.

A video of her having fun with her friends after the pheras was shared by a friend. She is seen with vermillion in her hair as she joins them for a fun video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shraddha was also a sport during the vidaai ceremony as she teased her friends from her car. She asked them to “Be jealous” of her as she waved them goodbye.

Also read: Shraddha Arya flaunts engagement ring, her Kundali Bhagya co-star Anjum performs at mehendi ceremony. See pics, video

Among those who attended the wedding were Shraddha's Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla. Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas was also present.

The wedding was a multiple-day affair with mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. Shraddha had also shared a picture to flaunt her engagement ring on Instagram.