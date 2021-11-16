Shraddha Arya dances with bridesmaids at haldi ceremony, gets love from Kundali Bhagya co-star Supriya Shukla

Shraddha Arya's wedding ceremonies are going on in full swing. After she revealed her engagement ring and mehendi, the Kundali Bhagya star sat down for her haldi ceremony on Tuesday.

In the videos and pictures shared from the ceremony, Shraddha Arya wore a bright yellow lehenga. Ahead of the special puja performed at the function, she was seen grooving with her friends in a few Instagram Reels and boomerang videos.

Shraddha Arya is set to get married this week.

Soon after, Shraddha sat down for a special puja performed on the occasion with her parents and wore the chooda and kaleere. The ritual was followed by the haldi ceremony in which many of her friends were seen applying turmeric paste on her face, hands and feet.

In another video, Shraddha was seen holding up the kaleere on the heads of her bridesmaids and dropping its leaves on them. Many of her bridesmaids were seen holding up pieces.

Shraddha Arya with her bridesmaids at her Haldi.

The ceremony was attended by Shraddha's Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla. While Anjum plays Shraddha's younger sister on the show, Supriya is seen as their mother.

Shraddha Arya with Supriya Shukla, who plays her mother in Kundali Bhagya.

Earlier in the day, Shraddha confirmed the news of her wedding by sharing pictures from her engagement. She shared a close look at her engagement ring and wrote, “The Easiest YES I’ve ever said!”

While the glimpses of the wedding festivities are being shared online, Shraddha is yet to reveal the identity of her soon-to-be husband. On Monday, she shared a picture of him wearing a ‘Groom-To-Be’ sash and her name written on his palm with mehendi. However, she hid his face with a big, heart-shaped sticker.

A source close to Hindustan Times has said that she's marrying a Delhi-based naval officer named Rahul Sharma. “The groom’s name is Rahul Sharma and he works in the Navy. He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. Interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love,” said the source.