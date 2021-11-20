Shraddha Arya sports sindoor and chooda in first photos after wedding, fans can’t get over her newlywed ‘glow’

Television actor Shraddha Arya got married to naval commander Rahul Nagal in Delhi earlier this week. On Friday, her sister Divya Arya shared pictures of her from the ‘pagphera’ ritual, where a newly married woman goes back to her parental home for the first time after the wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Divya shared a bunch of photos of Shraddha posing in a pink and gold saree. She wore gold jhumkas and a double layered necklace. She also wore chooda (bridal bangles) and sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead.

“Pagphera. Welcome home Mrs Nagal #mybabyforever,” Divya captioned her post. Fans were quick to shower love on Shraddha. “She is looking absolutely gorgeous,” one commented. “Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness. An epitome of beauty! Looking so beautiful and gorgeous @sarya12! #ShraddhaAryaNagal,” another wrote. One fan gushed about ‘the glow’ while several others dropped heart emojis on the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shraddha and Rahul tied the knot on Tuesday. Their wedding was attended by her Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla, Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas and others.

Throughout the week, Shraddha has been sharing pictures from her various functions. She posted a bunch of photos from her mehendi ceremony, in which she flaunted her engagement ring, and wrote, “The Easiest YES I’ve ever said!” She has also dropped pictures from the haldi ceremony, wedding and reception.

Also see: Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal wrap their arms around each other at wedding reception. See photos

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared a candid picture from the reception to congratulate Shraddha, using a reference to her Kundali Bhagya character. “And Preeta met the man in her bhagyaaa (destiny)! KUNDALI milana nahi pada (There was no need to match horoscopes)! My dearest @sarya12, have a super married life! You both look lovely. JAI MATA DI,” she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shraddha is known for shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and Kumkum Bhagya. Since 2017, she has played a physiotherapist named Dr Preeta Arora in Kundali Bhagya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON