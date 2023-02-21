Shrenu Parikh: Prefer playing lead on TV than side roles in films

Actor Shrenu Parikh feels staying relevant after over a decade in the industry and being offered lead roles gives her a real sense of achievement.

“I must have done something right, opted for good content that I am still getting work as per choice. Then, being offered central characters is an add-on. I consider myself really lucky that work has never been an issue for me. I have worked on my terms and reaping the result of my unrelenting hard work,” says the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Ek Baar Phir and Damaged actor on her visit to Lucknow.

Talking about her personal life, Parikh adds, “I have decided to come out in the open about my relationship at the right time. I am not single! I am very much committed to actor Akshay (Mhatre). I took time to talk about it as we both wanted to be sure about each other first. Being celebs, we didn’t want the news to reach our respective families before we tell them. But now, as we have decided to take a step further in our lives together, we decided to spill the beans.”

Currently, the Ishqbaaaz actor is busy with her ongoing daily soap. She asserts that no other medium is on her mind for now.

“I am happy taking the charge and playing protagonist on TV instead of running for films where there is no assurance about the kind of role I will get and I am not ready to be a side character, somewhere. Though I have done films like Thodi Thodi Si Manmaaniyan and Lamboo Rastoo but for now it’s television for me. Also, I strongly feel that my ongoing show Maitree will be a game changer for me in coming days.”

