Shubhangi Atre: My only wish is to continue acting forever

Celebrating her birthday today, actor Shubhangi Atre believes that it’s day to introspect and count her blessings.

“I strongly believe that life does come to a full circle and then it’s time to retrospect about what all is left undone. I consider myself really lucky to have been able to achieve what I dreamt of but abhi aur bhi explore karna hai as a performer. My only wish is to continue acting forever — because I need to constantly work to keep me going,” says the Kasturi and Adhuri Kahaani Hamari actor.

Like always, Atre prefers having a working birthday. “For me work is everything and the team of my on-going show is like my second family. So, I’ll celebrate both at home and on sets as well as this is a kind of birthday I always enjoy. But, my real celebration and gift to myself will be a weekend break. It will be full-on me-time. I will read, meditate and listen to my favourite music. Those uninterrupted hours will be totally spent the way I love to.”

With a career of 16 years in the entertainment industry, Atre feels content with the choice of work done by her in all these years.

“Good roles with fine makers came my way and that made my journey in the industry a memorable one. There was a time when many around me, even my relatives, said that now you will get to play mother on screen and that will be all for you. But, on the contrary, exciting characters were offered to me and then Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain happened and rest is history. I have been a part of this show for six years now. It gave me wings as an artiste and made me explore myself as an actor to the best of my ability. At times, I get surprised to see myself performing on screen,” says Atre, who was recently seen in a short film Wanted MR Kohli.

