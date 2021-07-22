Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shweta Tiwari, daughter Palak Tiwari pull off high-intensity workout in new video. Watch

Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari are seen working out together in a new video shared on Instagram by their trainer.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Shweta Tiwari working out with her daughter Palak Tiwari.

Shweta Tiwari has found the right gym partner in her daughter, Palak Tiwari. On Wednesday, their trainer Sahil Rasheed shared a video of their workout session on Instagram.

In the video, Shweta and Palak are seen working out side-by-side at the gym. Shweta is seen in a black T-shirt and grey leggings. Palak is seen in a loose white shirt and similar grey leggings.

In the first part of the video, the duo is seen working out with gym ropes. In the second part, they take turns, holding each other with resistance bands. Shweta and Palak's fans praised them in the comments section. "Wooooho #powergirls," wrote a fan. "Shweta Rocks anyday," said another.

Shweta was recently a part of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. To prepare for the show, Shweta decided to start working out. It was Palak who inspired her to do it.

Shweta said that after her second delivery, she had gained a lot of weight. She started experiencing shoulder pains, which was then diagnosed as a frozen shoulder. She was advised to take up muscle training and weight workout for it.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor recalls 'crumbling from inside' when his films weren't working: 'The negativity mounted'

"They told me to start training, go for pilates and weight workout to heal my shoulder. So I started weight training and that’s when I started liking it. I started feeling strong. Then my daughter said, ‘Dude this is your business, this is your career. You are not over yet. Hire a good trainer. Go get a good trainer. Pay money baby and get yourself fit.’ Then I said, ‘Yeah you are right.’ Palak also said, ‘Don’t go to a trainer, they want you to keep training all their life. They will not make your body, go to a transformer who can transform you in like few months,'" she told Bollywood Bubble.

