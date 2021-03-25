Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shweta Tiwari flaunts washboard abs in new photos, Saumya Tandon calls her a 'yummy mummy'
tv

Shweta Tiwari flaunts washboard abs in new photos, Saumya Tandon calls her a 'yummy mummy'

Shweta Tiwari gave a peek of her perfect abs in a series of Instagram snaps. Her photoshoot drew praise from Karanvir Bohra and Saumya Tandon.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Shweta Tiwari shared a sneak peek from her new photoshoot on Instagram.

Shweta Tiwari flashed her enviably toned abs in a series of pictures posted on Instagram. She could be seen posing in orange and white floral co-ords paired with a plain grey tube top. She exuded hippie vibes as she completed her look with a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses.

The photoshoot drew appreciation from many of Shweta’s television industry colleagues. Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Those abs mommie,” along with a number of fire emojis. “Ufffffff haawwwtneesss,” Dalljiet Kaur commented. “Your hard work on your body shows. Go roaring yummy mummy,” Saumya Tandon wrote.

Fans also showered love on Shweta. “Ohhhh god.. plzzz stop we cannt handle so much hotness,” one wrote. “U have not aged in last 2 decade’s,” another commented. “Omg unbelievable super mom,” a third wrote.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shaheer Sheikh: There are times when I forget my birthday

Sussanne parties with stars Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, his brother Arslan Goni

Sidharth and Abhinav mock fight on Twitter: 'Bhai call karna'

Gurmeet on TV vs film actors: 'Sushant did help remove that baggage'

In the last few weeks, Shweta has been treating fans to glimpses of her photoshoots. Earlier this month, pictures of her in a figure-hugging gown went viral online.

Shweta rose to fame with the popular television show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which aired from 2001 to 2008. She played the lead role of Prerna in the serial, which also starred Cezanne Khan, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia. She also starred in shows such as Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Baal Veer and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor suggests measures to tackle anonymous trolls after Chrissy Teigen quits Twitter citing negativity

Apart from this, Shweta has also participated in reality shows. She won Bigg Boss 4 and was also a part of dance reality shows Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Currently, Shweta’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, is gearing up to make her acting debut. She will play the lead role in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, the first of a horror franchise. Director Vishal Mishra was impressed with her and said in a statement earlier, “It has only been a day but Palak has already left us impressed. She is the heart and soul of our film and she is extremely hardworking and sincere. We will be shooting in Pune for a while and will then continue with the second schedule in Mumbai.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shweta tiwari saumya tandon

Related Stories

tv

Shweta Tiwari tells daughter Palak to fight against domestic violence: 'Hope my experiences become a guiding light'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 08:14 AM IST
tv

Cezanne Khan recalls when he and Shweta Tiwari ‘were not speaking at all’ during Kasautii Zindagii Kay

UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:22 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP