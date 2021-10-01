Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shweta Tiwari gets son's custody, hopes ‘harassment’ from Abhinav Kohli stops: 'He followed me everywhere I went'
tv

Shweta Tiwari gets son's custody, hopes ‘harassment’ from Abhinav Kohli stops: 'He followed me everywhere I went'

Shweta Tiwari was awarded the custody of her son Reyash by a court order recently. Her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli also got visitation rights.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Shweta Tiwari has been fighting against ex-husband Abhinav Kohli for her son's custody.

Actor Shweta Tiwari has reacted to the court order in her favour in the custody battle against ex-husband Abhinav Kohli for their son Reyansh. Shweta said that she is relieved and hopes that Abhinav stops ‘harassing’ her.

Shweta and Abhinav have been caught up in a bitter case since a couple of years. He had accused her of abandoning Reyansh for her appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and also of keeping him away from her.

Now, after the court order, Shweta told Bollywood Bubble how Abhinav would create a ‘ruckus’ wherever she went. “Hopefully, with this Court order, his untimely harassment against us will stop. Abhinav would follow me everywhere I went in the last two years, he would end up in Delhi or Pune or wherever I travelled with Reyansh for my shows and create ruckus. It was mentally exhausting for both, me and my child. He would show up everywhere only to create scene and to prove that my child is not happy with me. Even when Reyansh would stick by me, he would try and manipulate things only to prove me a bad mother. He would not stop at that and would create a scene and end up at my doorstep anytime,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

Also read: Shweta Tiwari hits back at Abhinav Kohli's claims that she abandoned son, slams him for 'not contributing single penny'

She added that the court had earlier allowed Abhinav to speak with Reyansh on just video call for short periods but she allowed them longer calls. “He alleged that I kidnapped Reyansh and kept him away from him, when I have proof that in all cases, he was aware of Reyansh’s whereabouts all the time. Even during Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot, he tried to create yet another scene despite being fully aware of Reyansh’s stay,” Shweta added.

Earlier, she said that she would have preferred to bring Reyansh, his nanny, and her mother along to South Africa with her for KKK 11, but that Abhinav didn't consent to this arrangement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shweta tiwari abhinav kohli
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Happy for now: Shweta gets custody of her son; Abhinav Kohli gets visitation rights

5

Kareena Kapoor's cutie Jehangir Ali Khan's adorable photos

KBC 13: Pankaj says didn't have to sleep at railway station, thanks to his wife

Bigg Boss 15 promo: Salman Khan grooves to Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai, watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP