Inside Shweta Tiwari's pre-Christmas celebrations with daughter Palak Tiwari, son Reyansh. See pics

Actor Shweta Tiwari and her children--daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh got into the Christmas mood ahead of the festival. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Palak shared a string of photos of the trio's pre-Christmas celebrations. For the occasion, Shweta opted for a blue denim outfit. Palak Tiwari wore a red night suit and Reyansh was dressed in a blue and yellow printed blue outfit. (Also Read | Shweta Tiwari celebrates son Reyansh's birthday at amusement park)

In the first photo, Palak held her brother who sat on Shweta's lap as the trio smiled for the camera. The next picture featured the family posing near a Christmas tree. They also held stockings while sitting near the tree. In several photos, Palak, Shweta, and Reyansh enjoyed candy canes.

Palak was also joined by her friend as they posed for pictures. In a clip, Palak acted surprised as Shweta wrote a note. The mother-daughter duo smiled and looked at Reyansh as he wrote on a paper. Sharing the pictures, Palak captioned the post, "Christmas mood (smiling face with three hearts emoji)."

Palak often shares posts featuring her family members. Last month on Reyansh's birthday she shared pictures with him. Palak captioned the post, "Happy birthday to the boy that makes me worthy and whole. No smile is as bright and as infectious as yours and no desire in the world will trump my desire for your utmost happiness and contentment. I want you to only experience the good in people, I want you to remain the kind, conscientious man you already are my baby Cuppy. Lavu didi will always love you more than anyone in this world. Mere dil ki khushi (My heart's happiness)."

Shweta got married to actor Raja Chaudhary in 1999. Palak was born a year later. The couple separated in 2007. Shweta shares Reyansh with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli.

Shweta is busy shooting for the TV show Main Hoon Aparajita alongside Manav Gohil. The ZEE TV show will follow the journey of a doting mother of three daughters, who is preparing them for the roller-coaster ride called life after her ex-husband finds love outside marriage and leaves them to their fate.

Shweta rose to fame with Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prerna. The show ran on Star Plus for around seven years. She was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. Later, she was seen on Parvarrish and Begusarai. Palak has made a name for herself after featuring opposite Harrdy Sandhu in Bijlee Bijlee song.

