Shweta Tiwari shares pic of video call sessions with Palak and Reyansh from Cape Town: 'Never-ending stories'

Actor Shweta Tiwari, who is currently in Cape Town shooting for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has given a glimpse of her video call sessions with daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh. Taking to Instagram Stories, Shweta shared a screenshot, in which she is seen chatting with her children.

In the picture, the brother-sister duo, Palak Tiwari and Reyansh, are seen sitting next to each other in a dimly lit room while Shweta Tiwari is seen smiling at them. While Palak is busy talking, Reyansh looks at her. Shweta captioned the picture as ‘neverending stories’ followed by a bunch of heart emojis.

Shweta is involved in a feud with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. While Shweta had Palak with her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary, Abhinav is the father of Reyansh.

Recently, talking to a leading daily, Shweta had said that her children are her priority. “My priority is my kids. I will focus on them and keep working because only that’s going to help me in the long run. I don’t owe any justification or clarification to anyone because I know what’s good for my children. No one knows it better than me. I know how to keep my kids physically and mentally healthy, give them a better life and take care of them,” she had said.

She had also said, “If people want to forget their responsibilities and problems and make me the centre of their lives, they are most welcome. But meri zindagi mein aur kisi ke liye koi jagah nahi hai siwaai mere bachhon and meri family ke (there is no place for anyone, other than my children and my family, in my life).”

Shweta has been updating fans on Instagram about her life in Cape Town as she shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Recently, she had shared a picture with fellow contestant, singer Rahul Vaidya, and bombarded him with compliments. She had captioned the post, "The Affable,Agreeable and Amiable person of kkk11 @rahulvaidyarkv."

Besides Shweta and Rahul, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahekk Chahal =,and Anushka Sen are also shooting for the reality show.