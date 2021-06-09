Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Palak Tiwari's fans call her 'gorgeous beauty' as she shares pics from new shoot
Palak Tiwari posed in a black dress.
bollywood

Palak Tiwari's fans call her 'gorgeous beauty' as she shares pics from new shoot

  • Palak Tiwari, daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, has been sharing new pictures from photoshoots on her Instagram profile.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 06:13 PM IST

Actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter and an upcoming actor herself, Palak Tiwari has been treating her fans to daily glamorous pictures on Instagram. On Wednesday, she shared photos of herself dressed in a black outfit.

In the pictures, Palak is seen looking outside a window, peeking from behind an ivory curtain. She is wearing a strapless black gown with silver embroidery. She has her hair styled in loose waves and is wearing a bunch of silver necklaces.


While Palak captioned her post with simply two alien emojis and some credits to her team, her fans showered her with compliments in the comments section. "Gorgeous beauty," wrote one. "Stunning and gorgeous," wrote another. Many fans also left fire and heart emojis on her post.

Palak recently returned to Instagram after a short, unexplained break. Sharing pictures from a photo shoot, she marked her comeback by writing, "Whoooops she’s back!!! AND Worked with the most amazinggggg team ever."

Palak had deleted her verified Instagram account with close to half a million followers in May. It was during Shweta's public dispute with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. The two are caught up in a legal battle over the custody of their son.

Shweta is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, where she is shooting for the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Other participants this season include Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya and Divyanka Tripathi.

Palak will make her acting debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, which also stars Vivek Oberoi. He is also co-producing the movie under his banner, Oberoi Mega Entertainment. Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat will also be a part of the horror movie.

Film's director Vishal Mishra had said in a statement that he was impressed with Palak’s acting skills. “It has only been a day but Palak has already left us impressed. She is the heart and soul of our film and she is extremely hard working and sincere. We will be shooting in Pune for a while and will then continue with the second schedule in Mumbai," he had said.

palak tiwari shweta tiwari

Story Saved
