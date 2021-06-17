KRK hits back at Mika Singh with his own diss track, singer claims he is banned from entering India

Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, has announced a diss track of his own, after singer Mika Singh released a diss track against him. KRK’s song will be called ‘Suwar (pig)’, a tweet by KRK Box Office revealed. Mika’s track was titled KRK Kutta (KRK is a dog).

“Song #Suwar is coming soon! And we dedicate this song to @mikasingh! Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni (As you sow, so shall you reap),” the tweet read. The two got into a war of words after Mika Singh slammed KRK and sided with actor Salman Khan. KRK is being sued for defamation by Salman.

Meanwhile, Mika claimed in a tweet that KRK has been banned from entering the country. “Good news for Bollywood fraternity.. now he cannot enter in india.. congratulations @kamaalrkhan,” he wrote.

Earlier, Mika called KRK a ‘gadha (donkey)’ and ‘chuha (mouse)’ for allegedly making personal attacks against Salman. KRK hit back at Mika by calling him a ‘chirkut singer’ who is trying to get publicity by jumping into the matter.

Mika announced a diss track against KRK and even landed up outside his house in Mumbai to confront him. Speaking to the media outside KRK’s house, Mika promised not to beat him up. “Mere se darr mat, main tereko maarunga nahi, peetunga nahi (Don’t be scared of me, I won’t beat you up). But you are my son. Tereko sabak sikhana tha, itna bada sabak nahi ki tu apna ghar bech ke chala jaaye. After all, you are my padosi (I wanted to teach you a lesson but not such a big one that you sell your house and leave. After all, you are my neighbour),” he had said.

KRK hit back with a video posted on his YouTube channel, in which he claimed that Mika had once begged for an invitation to his birthday party. KRK also said that in 2004, Mika requested him to arrange a concert in Dubai for him.