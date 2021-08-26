Sidharth Shukla defends Shehnaaz Gill against mean comments on Twitter: 'Don’t need to shame her'

Actor Sidharth Shukla has defended his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill on Twitter after a user commented on her. He also apologised to his female fans.

According to a leading daily, a fan club tweeted that Shehnaaz Gill encourages fans to write unfavourable things about Sidharth Shukla. Replying to it, Sidharth wrote, "Please you don’t need to shame her … it’s not her fault it’s some ppl from that FD …she herself has asked them to stop all this like I have … let’s just be civil and make this place better … so that we can enjoy and learn from each other … makes sense."

A user also pointed out that a few accounts slammed the female fans of Sidharth Shukla. Sharing screenshots, a user wrote, "Is it decent language? Continuously speaking rubbish and many are liking these instead of stopping them. If #SidHearts started like that, then it must've flooded with curse for them. Their day starts with abuse and ends with curse for others. May God protect their parents from them..That's it."

Sidharth responded, "That’s disgusting… sorry guys you have to go through all this because of me …"

Another user targeting Sidharth wrote, "I know, all celebrities need fans for their careers to flourish. But always being selectively blind towards a particular section is not right . If you take stand for your fans, have guts to take stand against them when they cross all lines of trolling and morphing."

Replying to her, Sidharth wrote, "Well first check if I have or I haven’t …. Clearly I am not selectively blind … and please don’t teach me … teach your friends thank you" followed by a folding hand emoji.

This is not the first time that Sidharth has come to Shehnaaz's rescue. Earlier this year, a paparazzo account commented over the quality of her video posted online. Sidharth had then replied to the user saying, "Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it’s was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn’t like it why did you up it."

Siddharth and Shehnaaz were part of Bigg Boss season 13 in 2019. They met on the show for the first time and came close. However, they have not confirmed that they are dating each other.