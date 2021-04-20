Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sidharth Shukla jumps to Shehnaaz Gill's defence after Twitter user questions the quality of her phone
Sidharth Shukla came to his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's defence when a paparazzo said that she should use a 'better phone' to record her videos.
Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have never confirmed their relationship.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla jumped to his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's defence when one paparazzo suggested that she use a better phone to record her videos.

Reacting to a video of Shehnaaz dancing, the photographer wrote, "Honestly a very cute effort by #shehnaazgill but wish it was shot on a better phone." Sidharth replied, "Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn’t like it why did you put it up?"

The same photographer then shared a picture of Sidharth, writing, "Inside every man is a beast, that protects a queen. Who is that Queen #sidharthshukla?" The actor replied, "I would have never replied to that ... but cause I did for your previous one .. one more for you ..... QUEEN is the one who raised ME."

When another Twitter user jumped into the conversation and said that Sidharth shouldn't have given such an elaborate response, he wrote back, "Kya aap mujhse pooch kar tweet karti hai .. nahi na ...tho aap apna kaam kare mujhe mera karne de (Do you take my permission before you tweet? No, right? So let me do what I want, and you mind your own business)."

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were linked during Bigg Boss 13, and while they haven't confirmed their relationship, they are often seen together in public, and have been featured together in several music videos.

Last month, Vindu Dara Singh said that while Sidharth and Shehnaaz 'have a soft corner for each other', he didn't know if they're in love. "I am in touch with Sidharth but we never talk about such things. We both know that if we call each other and ask something to be done, the other person will definitely comply," he told a leading daily.

