Sidharth Shukla’s family issues first statement after his death: ‘It definitely doesn’t end here’

Sidharth Shukla’s family issued their first statement after his untimely death on Thursday. They thanked fans and well-wishers for their love and requested privacy to grieve. They also expressed gratitude to the Mumbai Police for their support.

“Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve,” the statement read.

“A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti -The Shukla Family,” it added.

The statement issued by Sidharth Shukla’s family.

Sidharth died on Thursday at the age of 40. He is survived by his mother, Rita Shukla, and two sisters. He was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium a day later. While initial reports suggested that he suffered a heart attack, the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

A prayer meet will be held in Sidharth’s honour at 5 pm on Monday. It is being organised by his family and fans can join in virtually.

Sidharth, who acted in shows such as Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Love U Zindagi and Dil Se Dil Tak, shot to fame with Balika Vadhu. He participated in Bigg Boss 13 and won the show last year.

On Sunday, Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar paid an emotional tribute to Sidharth on the show and called him the ‘favourite member’ of the Bigg Boss family. “This is something we are all still finding hard to believe. It is like I am numb, I can’t even breathe. Sid was a good son, a great friend and just an amazing guy to be around and be with. His positive vibe and that smile won so many millions of hearts,” he said.