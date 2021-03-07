Sidharth Shukla teaches Sonia Rathee to ride a bike on the last day of Broken But Beautiful 3, watch video
Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee recently concluded the shoot of their upcoming show, Broken But Beautiful 3. The actors ended the final day on the set with a bike ride. In a video shared online, the two stars were seen riding a bike on a deserted street.
Sidharth was seated behind Sonia. He appeared to be teaching his co-star how to ride the bike. It is unclear if the moment was from a scene for the show.
Also Read: 'All the girls hit on Sidharth Shukla, that's a problem,' says rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill
Fans took to the comments section of the video. "Sidharth teaching Sonia how to ride a bike is the CUTEST video today," a fan commented. "They look so adorable together," another said. "They both looks on screen so good....just waiting for the series," a third comment read.
The first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. It seems like the makers are exploring a different storyline now, with a change in cast and characters.
“I am thrilled to announce my association with the season three of Broken But Beautiful, a show which was hugely loved, admired, and appreciated by all. I have heard great things about the earlier two seasons, and I am excited to work with Ekta Kapoor in this one for whom I have all the respect and admiration. I’m looking forward to this one," Sidharth said in a statement in December.
Sonia said, “I was drawn to Rumi’s character because of what she stands for and who she is. This season, she goes through a tornado of emotions where we get to see her transform from a girl to a woman, struggling to find her place in the world. Getting the opportunity to tell Rumi’s story is more than I can ask for seeing as how I’m going through a similar transition in my own life. To top it all off, I’m getting to work with such incredible people! To say I’m excited is an understatement."