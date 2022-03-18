Sikandar Kher says 'main chalta hun' as Kirron Kher asks for daughter-in-law on India’s Got Talent. Watch

Actor Sikandar Kher and his mother Kirron Kher shared a laugh as she asked him for a daughter-in-law on the sets of the talent reality show, India’s Got Talent. Sikandar and Kirron will feature together for the first time together in front of the camera. Kirron Kher is one of the judges on the show along with actor Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah, and lyricist Manoj Muntashir. The upcoming episode will also feature actor-television personality, Malaika Arora. (Also Read | Sikandar Kher calls Kirron Kher strong for battling cancer, says ‘she single-handedly brought up this giant animal, me')

In a video shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Kirron Kher is seen speaking to a contestant on stage as Sikandar sat next to her. Kirron said, "Aaj mujhe bhi badi khushi hai ki Sikandar mere saath baethe hai. Aur accha kaam bhi karrahe hai, woh bhi mujhe bohut accha lagta hai dekh kar. Bas hann ek cheeze ki kami hai, mujhe bahu chahiye (I'm very happy today that Sikandar is sitting with me. He's working well which also makes me happy. But there's one thing lacking, I want a daughter-in-law)."

At this, Sikandar, waving at the contestant on stage, said, "Main chalta hun, baad me milenge (I'm leaving, we'll meet later)." Everyone burst out laughing as Kirron held his arm.

After this, Badshah turned towards Sikandar and said, "I want to ask you something. You must have seen and the news too must have reached you that I get a lot of scolding when I sit here (next to Kirron). So I want to know do you get scolded at home?" Sikandar replied, "I've troubled my mother a lot." As he turned towards Kirron and asked if he was right, Kirron smiled and said 'no'.

As the video came to an end, Sikandar was heard telling Kirron, "Let me share a few stories." Re-sharing Sony Entertainment Television's post, Sikandar wrote, "Coming soon .. ma and I … pehli baar (first time) on any kind of screen together!"

Meanwhile, Sikandar was last seen in the family crime drama\ Aarya along with Sushmita Sen. He is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Monkey Man. It is a thriller directed by actor Dev Patel.

