Siya Ke Ram actor Ashish Sharma becomes farmer in Rajasthan

Actor Ashish Sharma, who was seen in the web series Modi: Journey of a Common Man as young Narendra Modi, has now turned to organic farming. His decision was prompted by a desire to ‘get closer to Mother Nature’.

Speaking to a leading daily, Ashish said, “We had forgotten to appreciate the simple pleasures of life. Thankfully, this pandemic gave all of us an opportunity to introspect about what we want from life. I have realised that little things in life make it more beautiful. I decided to get back to my roots and become a farmer. Agriculture has been our profession for ages but there was a disconnect since I moved to Mumbai. So, I decided to come back, bring back the holistic approach in life and indulge in sustainable living.”

“We have 40 acres of land in the village and 40 cows. The idea is to promote healthy eating in a big way. My aim is to get closer to Mother Nature and at the same time, contribute towards spreading awareness about the natural way of life,” he added.

Ashish’s farm is located near Jaipur. Over the last few days, he has been sharing glimpses of his life as a farmer on Instagram, from sleeping under the stars on a cot to milking a cow.

Also see: Rakhi Sawant has only ‘duaayein’ for Rahul Vaidya but gifts diamond set to Disha Parmar, watch

Ashish has worked in successful television shows including Rangrasiya and Siya Ke Ram. Explaining his recent absence from the small screen, he told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “Earlier, the stories were engaging for me but later, the stories started getting exhausting and I couldn’t explore much so I didn’t want to do TV. I distanced myself from the run-of-the mill and wanted to find stories that push myself. With OTT, many good stories have come, which wouldn’t have been possible 3-4 years ago,” he said. He will be seen next in Karan Razdan’s Hindutva.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON