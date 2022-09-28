Small screen grooves to garba

Getting the festival fervour on their TV shows is a tradition showrunners never discontinue. TV continued this tradition even when the world came to a standstill courtesy of the Covid virus. And with Navratri being celebrated in high spirits after a gap of two years, TV continues its tradition. The creative minds on TV are leaving no stone unturned to encapsulate the essence of the festival and Devi Durga (the goddess celebrated during the festival) on their shows.

“Festivals getting incorporated in daily soaps is a very old ‘tradition’ and it’s done so the audience gets closer to the characters,” says Iqbal Khan, who has been doing TV for over 17 years now. In his show, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, the Navratri track will play an integral part to bring its protagonists closer. “Satyavati will pay a visit to Vidhi’s house with Dev and that is where the entire Navratri track is based. Devi Durga is going to make Dev and Vidhi witness the fondness and respect they have for each other and blossom it into love,” shares Khan, who also mentions his excitement to play garba in the show.

In the sitcom, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, the two female characters Angoori and Anita are unable to find a sponsor for their garba event, leading to a hysterical plot. Actor Shubhangi Atre who plays Angoori adds, “Shooting festival sequences for our show is always a lot of fun. The overall vibe of the sets provides a different level of energy and excitement. I thoroughly enjoy the entire process of decking up. So when I had to shoot for the Navratri sequence, I worked with the stylist to keep the look bright and festive with lots of accessories.”

Himani Shivpuri

Interestingly, while the actors get to deck up for the festival tracks, it also gives them a chance to let themselves loose on set. Senior actor Himani Shivpuri, who is currently seen in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares an incident that took place on their show while shooting for the Navratri track. She adds, “To shoot the sequence, we were all decked up in our traditional attire and accessories. It was fun shooting the whole sequence. But the funniest and interesting part was that during the breaks we performed a song from our homelands. I think all the hidden singing talents were discovered on set that day (laughs).” Shubhangi chimes in, “While shooting for this track, we did play the dandiya raas. While shooting, we were so engrossed that even after the music was turned off and our director said cut, Vidisha (Srivastava, actor) and I continued playing garba.”

Faisal Khan in a still from Dharm Yoddha Garud

For a mythological drama, the challenges to incorporate a festival track can be a little tricky given they have to limit to certain boundaries. Actor Faisal Khan of Dharm Yoddha Garud reveals that the show will showcase the story of Navratri, keeping the essence of the show intact. “The story will commence with Maa Sati’s story, her incarnation as Parvati and how she came to be known as the goddess of power. All the nine avatars of Devi will enlighten Garud a little more to become Lord Vishnu’s vahak.” Faisal also adds how the entire track has broadened his “knowledge of mythology” and helped him to “know more about the life story of the goddess.”

Falguni Pathak

Not just daily soaps, even non-fiction shows on small screens don’t miss out on celebrating the festival. Singer Neha Kakkar, who herself “eagerly” looks forward to the festival of Navratri, had a ball of a time while shooting for a Navratri sequence on the singing reality show Indian Idol “Seeing everyone dressed up in colourful traditional outfits and joining in the dandiya and garba festivities is a treat to watch. Our show will enter the theatre round, making the mausam and the festival musicana,” she adds. Kakkar, singers Himesh Reshammiya and Aditya Narayan played dandiya as singer Falguni Pathak visited the show. Actor Bhagyashree celebrated the festival “early on the sets” of the recently wrapped up DID Super Moms. “The contestants performed a mesmerising garba which gave me goosebumps. It also reminded me of the days when I used to do the garba with my family and friends. For the last two years, we haven’t been able to enjoy the festivities with full gusto with so much happening around us. However, this year with things settling down, I am excited,” the actor shares.

With all the fun, shooting for festive tracks can also get quite taxing. Himani, who also fasts for the first and last days of Navratri and does daily pooja at her place, explains, “It can get hectic at times, especially when you must keep doing the scenes for three to four days in heavy costumes in a row as well as plan your home celebrations simultaneously. Par kehte hain ki kuch paane ke liye kuch khona bhi padta hai. I love the festive vibe, fun and frolic during such special episodes.”