Smriti Irani picks Tuada Kutta Tommy over 'Pawri' girl: 'Shehnaaz ki feeling ka socho'

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani revealed that she prefers the Tuada Kutta Tommy rap featuring Shehnaaz Gill over the recent viral video Pawri Ho Rahi Hai.

For the unversed, a video featuring a Pakistani woman talking about her party, which she pronounced 'pawri', recently went viral. Indian social media influencer Yashraj Mukhate turned the video into rap. While fans on social media gave it a thumbs-up, Smriti still preferred Shehnaaz's Tuada Kutta Tommy rap, also performed by Yashraj.

Smriti took to Instagram and wrote, "When you prefer desi Tommy over #Pawri." She added, "I know I am late to the #Pawri but der Aaye durust aaye ... (Better late than never)." Smriti added a side note which read, "#Pawri chodo Shehnaaz ki feeling ka socho."

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav asks Rubina if she will marry him again

This isn't the first time Smriti has reacted to these viral videos. Back in September 2020, she had shared a meme video featuring herself in the viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha song, also created by Yashraj. The famous scene from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was given a rap makeover last year.

As for the 'Pawri' girl, the overnight sensation goes by the name Dananeer Mobeen. According to India Today, Dananeer is a social media influencer in Pakistan. The 19-year-old Islamabad resident boasts of over 6 lakh followers on Instagram.