Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla asks Rubina Dilaik if she will marry him again
- The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows Rubina Dilaik getting united with husband Abhinav Shukla, who was evicted from the house recently. Rakhi Sawant also has a special message for husband Ritesh on Valentine's Day.
The latest Bigg Boss 14 promo is all about love as the world celebrated Valentine's Day this weekend. Rubina Dilaik rediscovers love with husband Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni think of their respective partners, while Rakhi Sawant has a special message for her husband Ritesh.
The promo begins with Rubina and Abhinav going on a special Valentine's Day dinner date. This of course happens across a glass barrier but the emotions are real. Both say 'I love you' while reaffirming their commitment to each other. At one point, Abhinav says: Tumhari struggle ab meri struggle banegi (your struggles will be mine too)" while she says "tumahri chaahtein ab meri chahatein banengi (what you like I will like too)".
Abhinav shocks Rubina by re-proposing: "Shaadi karni hai dobara (want to marry again)?" Both agree that Bigg Boss helped them rediscover themselves and understand each other. They also share a kiss.
At another place, Rakhi talks aloud to her husband Ritesh and says: "Ritesh, you may be in any corner of the world, here's wishing you - Happy Valentine's Day. We have never celebrated the festival together." She is also seen waltzing with a red heart-shaped balloon.
Also seen - in fleeting moments - Aly hugging a huge teddy while Rahul is seen playing an imaginary instrument.
In the last few days, viewers saw Abhinav being evicted from the house. His eviction had been called unfair by the likes of Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga.
In contention for the top post are Rubina and Rahul. Rakhi, who has emerged as the major entertainer on the show and has entered the final week, had sent an email to 'God' for at least making her a runners up.
