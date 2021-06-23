Smriti Irani shares new selfie, Ekta Kapoor calls her 'thin'; fans are reminded of Tulsi

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Smriti Irani has shared a picture of herself on Instagram. In the picture, Smriti has seemingly lost weight. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Smriti Irani is a former actor and the current union textile minister.

Smriti Irani, former actor and union textile minister, on Wednesday shared a selfie on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Smriti dropped the picture in which she appears to have lost some weight.

In the photo, Smriti Irani is seen wearing an off white and green dress, opted for no-makeup look and kept her hair loose. She captioned her post, "Been a while."

Reacting to her post, several celebs, as well as fans, showered her with compliments. Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, "thinnnnnn" followed by a fire emoji and Smriti replied with a heart emoji. Actors Aashka Goradia also dropped heart-eye emojis on her post.

A fan wrote, "Looking so thin and beautiful mam." Another said, "Wow hard work & discipline showing quite inspiring." A third commented, "Excellent shot Smriti ! Loved the candid expression." "Lockdown fitness Ms Irani!! Great job!!" said another.

Many fans also took a trip down memory lane to when she essayed the role of Tulsi Virani in the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. A fan said, "getting purani tulsi back" while another said, "Tulsi is back as if time has been reversed". "Smriti Mam industry main vapas comeback karne wali hai shayd (maybe she's going to come back in the industry)," wrote a fan.

Also Read | From Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary to notes on love, strength: Rhea Chakraborty's posts since June 14, 2020

Smriti shot to fame and became a household name with the role of Tulsi in the serial from 2000-2008. In 2000, she made her debut on television with Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal. She has also starred in Kavita, Ramayan, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, Virrudh and Mere Apne among others.

In 2008, Smriti along with Sakshi Tanwar, hosted the dance reality show Yeh Hai Jalwa. A year later, she featured in a comedy show Maniben.com.

