Smriti Irani shares old video of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal at Wimbledon with witty caption

Smriti Irani's sense of humour is often reflected in the various posts that she shares on Instagram. If you’re a regular follower of the minister on the video-and-photo sharing site, you may be aware that often her posts leave people chuckling. Case in point, the old video of Steffi Graf she shared with a witty caption. The clip shows the funny incident of when the former tennis player received a marriage proposal at Wimbledon.

“Kyunki Bahu Bhi Kabhi Tennis Fan Thi,” Smriti Irani wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows someone from the audience saying “Steffi will you marry me?” To this, the former tennis player comes up with a hilarious answer.

Take a look at Smriti Irani’s post featuring Steffi Graf:

The video, since being posted some 12 hours ago, has gone all kinds of viral. Till now, it has accumulated nearly 2.3 lakh views – and counting. The post also prompted people to share all sorts of funny responses.

“Epic,” wrote an Instagram user. “Super hilarious,” shared another. Many posted laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on Smriti Irani’s post?