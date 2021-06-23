From Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary to notes on love, strength: Rhea Chakraborty's posts since June 14, 2020

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of his death, has shared only a few Instagram posts in the last year. She has posted updates on special occassions like Father's Day, Mother's Day, and on Sushant's death anniversary. She has also shared posts on love, faith, and strength. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34.

Rhea Chakraborty has maintained a low profile since then. On Father's Day, she shared a throwback picture of her as a child with her father. She captioned it, "Happy Father’s Day to my papa ! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough , but I’m so proud to be your little girl My daddy strongest !Love you papa Mishti #faujikibeti."

On Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, Rhea shared an old picture of them together and penned a note. She wrote, "There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying – 'you’ve got this bebu' and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here . My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore.."

"There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled..Without you , I’m standing still..My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me I miss you my best friend,my man ,my love..Bebu and putput forever ♾ +1 #mywholeheart," she added.

Rhea was accused of abetting the late actor's suicide and misappropriating his funds by Sushant's family. After a case of alleged abetment of suicide was registered against her, a parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats.

After the Mumbai Police completed an initial investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to probe various angles in the case. Last year, Rhea spent 28 days in a Mumbai jail in a drugs case related to Sushant's death. Rhea is currently out on bail.